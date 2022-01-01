Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

Go
Come in and enjoy! Locally Brewed Craft Beer, Tasty Burgers, Sliders, Tex-Mex, and friendly service.

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150

Popular Items

Chicken Tortilla Cup$5.59
Topped with Tortilla Strips and Fresh Avocado
The Original Bear's$14.59
Mustard, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Turkey Avocado Melt$13.99
Turkey, Swiss, Avocado, Bacon, and Mayo on Texas Toast
Chicken Wings (Ten)$15.99
Served with Celery Sticks and Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Grilled and Re-tossed +$2.00
TC's Classic$14.59
Chopped Beef, Grilled Onions, and Mayo (Cheese +0.79)
Louie's Brisket Burger$15.99
Beer Braised Brisket and Fresh Ground Beef chopped together and served On TX Toast with BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Pickles and Pepperjack Cheese. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
Ace's Black and Blue$15.59
Cajun Spices, Blue Cheese Dressing, & Crumbles, Lettuce, and Sliced Tomato. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
OB Dog Beach Shroom$15.59
Mound of Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.

Location

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

