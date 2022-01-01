O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant- Speedway
Come in and enjoy!
1552 N Main St,Ste A
Location
1552 N Main St,Ste A
Speedway IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
1911 Grill
COLD BEER AND GREAT FOOD!
Daredevil Brewing
The Daredevil brewery and taproom provides a unique open atmosphere for guests to visit and take in the smells and sights of a production brewery while enjoying one of our hand crafted beers and fresh food options.
Vinny’s Drive Bar
Vinny's Drive Bar - 707 N. Lynhurst, Indianapolis, IN 46224 - Spirits, Restaurant, Sports. Vinny's offers a wide variety of entertainment: Touch Tunes, Darts, Electronic Bowling, Golden Tee, Driving Range, Corn Hole, Horseshoe Pit and more. We have a heated covered patio and a fire pit on beautiful concrete patio.
Union Jack Pub - Speedway
Who doesn’t love a great pizza and beer combo? At the Union Jack Pub we offer just that and so much more. With our signature Chicago style pizza, unique stuffed crust pizza or our thinner option in our regular curst, there is a pizza type for everyone. Whether it’s a hardy meat filled or veggies you desire we can help with that. You won’t be disappointed or leave hungry.