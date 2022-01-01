Go
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

625 12th St

Popular Items

Calzone$11.50
Red sauce with mozzarella, and your choice of any two pizza toppings.
Chicken Sicilian - Personal$12.00
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan, mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken breast and topped with green onions.
Cheese - Large$17.00
Cheese - Medium$15.00
Hot Wing 8pc$13.50
Wings your way! Traditional or boneless with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Kung Pao sauce, or plain.
Asiago Cheese Twists$5.50
Our house-made pizza dough with a twist of asiago and parmesan cheese, garlic and white sauce served with a side of marinara and ranch.
Original PPK Veggie - Large$24.00
Creamy garlic white sauce with mozzarella and provolone, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, zucchini, tomatoes, tri-colored peppers, red and green onions, and a parmesan herb seasoning.
Large FreeStyle Half & Half$19.00
Ranch
Garden Salad$7.50
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, red onions, olives, broccoli, cauliflower, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Make it a large for $3.00

Location

PASO ROBLES CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
