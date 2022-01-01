Go
Toast

Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods

555 West Bitters Rd, Suite 112

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Le Grand Plateau 4 to 6$45.00
This platter is intended for 4 to 6 people. The Platter includes
Three Meats: (Shaved Prosciutto, House Made Pate, Assorted Salami)
Three Cheeses: (Cabra al Vino, Blanco Fresco, St. Andre)
Crostinis, Dijon, Cornichons, Apricot, Olives
Orange vs Rose Wine Tasting$30.00
Contratto Metodo Classico “Millesimato”
Contratto Pas Dosé Metodo Classico “Millesimato”
The Millesimato has the bright intensity and definition of the highest caliber sparkling wine. A Pinot Noir (~80%) and Chardonnay (~20%) blend, this wine is hand-riddled in the cellar where it ages nearly 5 years before release. In the mouth, it is creamy and rich with fine, soft beading. Abundant honey, apricot and sweet almond meld with notes of lemon mousse and honeydew, resulting in an undeniably delicious and appealing wine.
See full menu

Location

555 West Bitters Rd, Suite 112

San Antonio TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Meadow Neighborhood Eatery

No reviews yet

Seasonal Texas Southern

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

El Bucanero

No reviews yet

Serving the best seafood (mariscos) this side of the border.

Big Hops

No reviews yet

A true craft beer Taproom, serving the best in craft beer to your neighborhood!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston