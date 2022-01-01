Go
Blue Moon Beach Grill is a quirky, fun-filled dining experience. We may be small, but we have a big personality. We provide Southern comfort food with a creative twist and flair. We understand a budget, and we always try to be affordably priced. Our staff will be very cordial and Southern hospitality will always be king. We want your experience to be a “Once in a Blue Moon” experience. Let us surprise you with our daily specials. Watch the blackboard for some amazingly creative dishes.

4104 South Virginia Dare Trail

Location

Nags Head NC

Sunday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
