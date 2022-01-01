Go
Toast

The Wooden Nickel Pub & Grill

171 S Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

171 S Main Street

Glen Carbon IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Towne Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Edley's BBQ

No reviews yet

At Edley’s we treat everyone who walks through the door like an old family friend. We pride ourselves with not taking any shortcuts in the kitchen. Our meats are smoked low and slow using Southern white oak. The sides are made from scratch daily with the same amount of attention. Everything is done with intention, from the food to the service to the music
We strive to serve the best food we can make and prove ourselves a worthy host—one plate at a time.

The Cup

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chappy's

No reviews yet

Chappy's is the best in fried chicken, burgers, shakes, pasta +. Come enjoy our automobilia atmosphere or order online and be cool. On Route 66, it's the best of the past and present!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston