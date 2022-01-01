Go
Grill and Garden Cafe

Grilled and BBQ Smoked meats, fresh veggie sides and salads, grilled melts, 1/2 lb angus burgers, and organic plant protien smoothies (NO SOY) Tons and TONs of gluten free and vegan options all non gmo

5832 Youngstown Warren Rd

Popular Items

Steak Power Bowl$12.99
Rice, 8oz Sirloin, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Kale, Avocado, Carrots, Scallions, Almonds, Spicy Ranch
BBQ Bowl$10.99
Cheesy Hashbrowns, BBQ Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ Sauce
Mac and Cheese$2.99
MEAT MOUNTAIN BURGER$12.99
Half Pound Angus Beef, 1/4 LB Smoked Pulled Pork, 1/4 LB Smoked Brisket, Cheddar Cheese, Focaccia Bread Your Choice of House Made BBQ Sauce
BYO Warm Bowl$5.00
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$12.99
Ahi Tuna, Shredded Cabbage, Cucumbers, Rice, carrots, scallions, avocado, kale, almonds, edamame, Ginger Dressing
PB&J Protein Smoothie$6.00
Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Organic Plant Protein , Almond Milk
Grilled Chicken Harvest Bowl$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Roasted Almonds, Quinoa, Shredded Kale, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$3.99
Toasted Focaccia, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Ranch
Salad Build Your Own Salad$2.50

Location

5832 Youngstown Warren Rd

Niles OH

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
