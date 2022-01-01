Gateway Bagel Co.
Gateway Bagel Co. is Laredo's first ever mobile bagel shop located at 3502 E Del Mar Blvd. We serve authentic New York City bagels, wraps, and bowls for breakfast or lunch. We're open Wednesday-Saturday 7am-1pm, with lunch starting at 11am. Sunday, we're breakfast only, 8am-12pm. Come and enjoy the true taste of authentic New York City bagels!
