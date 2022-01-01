Go
Toast

Gateway Bagel Co.

Gateway Bagel Co. is Laredo's first ever mobile bagel shop located at 3502 E Del Mar Blvd. We serve authentic New York City bagels, wraps, and bowls for breakfast or lunch. We're open Wednesday-Saturday 7am-1pm, with lunch starting at 11am. Sunday, we're breakfast only, 8am-12pm. Come and enjoy the true taste of authentic New York City bagels!

3502 East Del Mar Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mean Green Chicken Salad$6.75
Chicken salad revitalized. Shredded chicken tossed in mayo, lemon juice, basil pesto, Italian herbs, diced celery, and salt on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl. Contains Dairy and tree nuts.
The Build Your Own$5.00
Make your own sandwich, base price includes an egg.
Blueberry Bagel$2.20
The New Yorker$6.50
Delicious scrambled eggs, American cheese, and thick-cut bacon on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
The Texican$6.25
Savory Mexican chorizo, scrambled egg, and American cheese topped with our signature Gateway Green Sauce on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
The Brooklyn$6.50
Classic breakfast sausage patty, topped with scrambled eggs and American cheese on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
French Toast Bagel$2.20
The Big Poppa$6.50
A fan favorite! Bacon, egg, and American cheese with plain cream cheese and roasted jalapenos on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.
The Soho$6.25
Sliced Turkey, scrambled egg, American cheese, and creamy avocado on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.

Location

3502 East Del Mar Boulevard

Laredo TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Madre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scratch Sandwich Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0276

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Tremendo Taco

No reviews yet

Mexican Restaurant specializes in Tacos! Corner of Mcpherson and Del Mar in the same plaza as HEB.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston