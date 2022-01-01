Go
Millie's American Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

1018 Oak Hill Road

Location

Lafayette CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

One Market | Mark 'n Mike's | SF2BAY

Anchoring the foot of Market Street since 1993, One Market Restaurant has always been a San Francisco favorite. Dig into crispy and juicy fried chicken, clam chowder and more. That’s not all, One Market recently launched their version of a NY-style delicatessen, Mark 'n Mike's, which serves up the best pastrami, brisket, and latkes you can find in the Bay! Also serving Boichik Bagels and schmears.

Social Bird

Curbside pick up available
Thank you for your support

Homegrown - Lafayette

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

SusieCakes

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

