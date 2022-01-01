Millie's American Kitchen

One Market | Mark 'n Mike's | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Anchoring the foot of Market Street since 1993, One Market Restaurant has always been a San Francisco favorite. Dig into crispy and juicy fried chicken, clam chowder and more. That’s not all, One Market recently launched their version of a NY-style delicatessen, Mark 'n Mike's, which serves up the best pastrami, brisket, and latkes you can find in the Bay! Also serving Boichik Bagels and schmears.

