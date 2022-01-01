Go
Rotelli - Coconut Creek

Come in and enjoy your favorite neighborhood Italian restaurant !

4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5

Popular Items

Individual 10" Cheese Pizza$10.99
Wrap Malibu$10.49
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, red onions, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
16" Chicken & Catupiry$23.99
Shredded chicken, catupiry (Brazilian Cream Cheese) and mozzarella.
Large 16" Cheese Pizza$16.49
Garlic Rolls (6)$3.99
Malibu Chopped Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, red onions and a side of our famour homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a bread bowl.
Chicken Wings (10)$13.99
Ten wings, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery, tossed with your choice of buffalo, honey-garlic or barbecue sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$20.99
Breaded chicken breast layered with ricotta cheese, baked with tomato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side pasta of your choice.

Location

4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5

Pompano Beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Malbec Grill

Malbec Grill offers a creative steakhouse menu influenced by Argentine and other Latin American cuisines. We are passionate and knowledgeable about our steaks, which are sourced from the finest suppliers. Our menu also includes premium seafood, handmade empanadas, creative salads, authentic pastas, and scrumptious desserts.

20940 Uptown Avenue

First Catch Seafood & Grill

Papamigos - Coconut Creek

