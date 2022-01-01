Go
A map showing the location of CAPITAL CLUB - 125 South Congress StreetView gallery

CAPITAL CLUB - 125 South Congress Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

125 South Congress Street

JACKSON, MS 39215

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

125 South Congress Street, JACKSON MS 39215

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Martin's Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
214 south state street Jackson, MS 39201
View restaurantnext
The Daiquiri Bar
orange starNo Reviews
208 W. Capitol St Jackson, MS 39201
View restaurantnext
4th Avenue Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
209 S Lamar St Jackson, MS 39201
View restaurantnext
Elvie's
orange star5.0 • 83
809 Manship Street Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 776
1200 N State St Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Good Bar - 807 Manship Street
orange starNo Reviews
807 Manship Street Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in JACKSON

The Pig & Pint
orange star4.5 • 1,366
3139 N State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
orange star4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurantnext
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 776
1200 N State St Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Brent's Drugs
orange star4.4 • 658
655 Duling Ave Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Capitol Grill - Jackson
orange star4.0 • 424
5050 I-55 North Suite F Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Fenian's Pub - 901 E. Fortification St.
orange star4.5 • 415
901 E. Fortification St. Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near JACKSON

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CAPITAL CLUB - 125 South Congress Street

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston