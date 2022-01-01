Press Together

Go
Our juice bar's purpose is to bring the community together. We do that by serving cold pressed, raw and organic juices. We also serve organic smoothies, fruit/oatmeal bowls and fresh fruit.

195 25th Street #3

Popular Items

Rocket Fuel
Ingredients: orange juice, ginger juice, lemon juice, honey, oregano oil, cayenne.
GreenGo 16oz
Ingredients: orange, grapefruit, lemon, kale, swiss chard, romane, parsley, jalapeño.
Benefits: immunity, detoxifying, weight loss.
Red 16oz
Ingredients: beet, carrot, apple, lemon, ginger.
Benefits: stamina, detoxifying, blood pressure.
Pink 16oz
Ingredients: lemon, alkaline H20, agave, B12 shot.
Benefits: energy, detox, digestion.
Location

195 25th Street #3

Ogden UT

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
