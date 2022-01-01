Press Together
Our juice bar's purpose is to bring the community together. We do that by serving cold pressed, raw and organic juices. We also serve organic smoothies, fruit/oatmeal bowls and fresh fruit.
195 25th Street #3
Popular Items
Location
195 25th Street #3
Ogden UT
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yu's Maple Garden Chinese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Lucky Slice Pizza
Award-winning Pizza by the slice and whole pizza - plus wings, appetizers, desserts, and more!
Tona Sushi Bar and Grill
Contemporary Japanese Cuisine
Electric Alley Sliders
Come in and enjoy!