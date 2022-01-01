Go
Toast

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

Locally driven cafe serving Breakfast & Lunch in the heart of Collingswood, New Jersey.

685 Haddon Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$11.25
avocado, fresh herbs, 7 minute egg, chile oil on sourdough
Hot Coffee$2.75
12oz or 16oz
freshly brewed Ultimo coffee
(Matambo from Colombia)
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.95
local scrambled eggs & cooper sharp on a toasted sourdough wheat
Hashbrown$1.95
Shaved Pork Loin Sandwich$12.95
Local shaved pork, provolone & broccoli rabe pesto on toasted sourdough
SPECIAL Lebanon Bologna Sandwich$12.55
World famous Seltzer's Lebanon bologna, cooper sharp, hot mustard sauce, shaved pickles & crumbled kettle chips on toasted Martin's potato bread
Biscuits & Gravy$5.85
homemade buttermilk biscuit w/ local pork sausage gravy
Kennet Square Mushroom Grilled Cheese$12.65
roasted mushrooms, Birchrun Hills cheddar & cooper sharp on Mighty Bread sourdough
NJ Tomato Soup$7.95
creamy & dreamy made with NJ's finest tomatoes
Down The Shore Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
classic made with local chicken and a little old bay, avocado & lettuce on toasted sourdough wheat

Location

685 Haddon Ave.

Collingswood NJ

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Tortilla Press

No reviews yet

Until the Collingswood Farmer's Market Returns we are offering selections from Flaim Farms to be ordered by Noon on Thursday for Pickup Saturdays from 10 to 1:30. Please place your order & schedule your pickup time here. If you have questions call Lydia at 856 979 3333

The Kitchen Consigliere

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Antonio II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Villa Barone

No reviews yet

Italian Restaurant with outdoor dining and banquet facilities for any occasion

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston