Mugshots Grill & Bar

6300 Goodman Rd.

Popular Items

MOMBO COMBO$12.29
Choose a portion of any three items: Wangs, Blackenshrooms, Dill Pickle Chips, Chicken Tenders, Tee's Cheese Wedges, Eggrolls, Sean's Nachos or Chips.
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
TEXAN BURGER$10.29
Melted pepper jack cheese, fried onion strings, fried jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Add guacamole for an extra .75.
MIDDLE BURGER$8.99
Mayo, mustard, pickles, red onion, fresh lettuce, tomatoes.
KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
STUS MUSHROOM BURGER$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
MCDOWELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
PATO BURGER$9.79
Our Middleberger with melted cheddar and swiss cheese.
TEES CHEESE WEDGES$7.99
Hand cut and battered mozzarella or pepper jack cheese wedges served with marinara.

Location

6300 Goodman Rd.

Olive Branch MS

Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
