Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • Buddy Brew Coffee - Bay to Bay

Buddy Brew Coffee - Bay to Bay

We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood

3304 W. Bay to Bay Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

3304 W. Bay to Bay Blvd

Tampa FL

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chill Brothers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Datz

No reviews yet

Ever since Datz’s opening on January 28, 2009, it has been a revolving door of invention and reinvention. In it’s current state, Datz is comfort food with flair. It’s a craft beer oasis, a bourbon lover’s paradise, a foodie wonderland filled with bacon, cheese, and house-made breads.

Datz also offers an eclectic cocktail menu with artisanal liquors found nowhere else in Tampa and boasts a seasonal menu change that reflects a growing community appetite for unique, new entrees.
In 2013, Datz became part of restaurant group with the addition of a whimsical, scratch bakery next door, Dough with Owners Roger and Suzanne Perry at the helm.
In 2014, Datz Restaurant Group added Roux to the mix, an upscale New Orleans-style kitchen with a South Tampa twist.
Datz is an award-winning restaurant and has been featured on Good Morning America, Travel Channel, Food Network, Cooking Channel, and FYI.
For more information please email info@datztampa.com

Dough

No reviews yet

Bakery. Creamery. Fantasy Generator.
Whimsical, refreshing and delightfully sweet, Dough is the candy-coated sister to the iconic Tampa restaurant Datz. But don’t let its persona fool you. This sugar-scented heaven is producing Tampa’s most swoon worthy sweets.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston