Go
Toast

Purely Pressed - Eddy St

Completely Certified Organic Cold-Pressed Juice Bar serving organic juices, smoothies, frozen bowls and coffee.

1251 North Eddy Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

'01$9.00
Green Bowl$10.00
Blue Majik$10.00
Drip Coffee
Chocolate Hemp Protein$9.00
Acai Bowl$10.00
Dragon Bowl$10.00
PB Oatmeal Cookie$9.00
Turmeric Ginger Shot$5.00
Chocolate Maca$11.00

Location

1251 North Eddy Street

South Bend IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Lauber

No reviews yet

The Lauber is a restaurant and bar gastropub concept located in South Bend’s East Bank Village neighborhood. The building housing the new venture dates to circa 1880 and is listed on the National Historic Register.

The Garage Arcade Bar

No reviews yet

Check out GarageArcadeBar.com

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

No reviews yet

WOOCHI JAPANESE FUSION & BAR
One of the top 10 fine dining destinations in the Greater South Bend region, a stylish spot with the integration of creative sushi, Japanese, and Asian Fusion dishes. Vegetarian-friendly and Gluten-free-friendly are some of our advantages. Daily delivered seafood with multiple suppliers guarantees the freshness from the ocean directly to your table. You can only find 3 lbs live Maine cold-water lobster and giant size Alaskan king crab legs here. Whether it's Sashimi or Tempura and Teriyaki, it's always delicious.​
It is our everyday mission to deliver quality, freshness, and health to our patrons, as well as unique dining pleasure. Together we will create a high-energy and health-oriented Japanese restaurant experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston