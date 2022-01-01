The Monkey King
The Monkey King was created out of a desire to pay homage to family traditions & food memories of growing up as Asian Americans in NYC. As a contemporary American restaurant, The Monkey King celebrates & brings Bengali and Chinese flavors to life, giving a nod to the past while looking into the future through a New York City lens.
1329 Willoughby Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
