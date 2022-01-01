Go
The Monkey King

The Monkey King was created out of a desire to pay homage to family traditions & food memories of growing up as Asian Americans in NYC. As a contemporary American restaurant, The Monkey King celebrates & brings Bengali and Chinese flavors to life, giving a nod to the past while looking into the future through a New York City lens.

1329 Willoughby Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Diet Coke (can)$2.00
Wok-Fried Chinese Broccoli$12.00
sliced garlic, wild ginger, shaoxing wine
Double Garlic Eggplant$12.00
chinese eggplant, yu xiang, red pepper, charred scallion
The Monkey King Feast$95.00
Suggested for 2-3 people, ordering multiple for larger parties may lengthen order time.
Includes: PAN FRIED CHICKEN DUMPLINGS, CHAR SIU, CUMIN SPARE RIBS, TYPHOON SHELTER PRAWNS, DOUBLE GARLIC EGGPLANT, WOK-FRIED CHINESE BROCCOLI, DUCK FAT-FRIED RICE
Char Siu$12.00
berkshire pork, local honey, pickled vegetable, ginger-scallion sauce
Cumin Spare Ribs$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
Wok-Fried Long Beans$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
Cumin Lamb Ribs$28.00
d'artagnan domestic lamb (halal), xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
Pickled Vegetables$3.00
pickled daikon & carrots
Tea Smoked BBQ Ribs$14.00
oolong tea, ginger, Vermont apple cider vinegar, house duck sauce, chili paste (4)
1329 Willoughby Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
