Go
Toast

Mill Creek Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

3874 West River Drive Northeast

No reviews yet

Location

3874 West River Drive Northeast

Comstock Park MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elk Brewing Comstock Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacos El Cuñado

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River North Public House

No reviews yet

Welcome to River North Public House! We are open Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-9pm and Fri-Sat 4pm-10pm. Call us at 616-288-7888 with questions.

Sparrows Coffee

No reviews yet

Specialty cafe drink menu, teas, pastries, and ethically sourced high scoring coffee. Indoor and outdoor seating with a dog friendly patio.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston