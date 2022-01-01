Go
Rodeo Goat

BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS.

1926 Market Center Blvd

Popular Items

SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.00
Lightly seasoned with salt
Salted Caramel & Pretzel Shake$6.00
Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream with our homemade salted caramel syrup and pretzels mixed in, plus whipped cream and a cherry on top
TURKEY BURGER$11.50
Seasoned ground turkey patty, hydroponic sprouts, beefsteak tomato, red onion, cranberry boursin, dijon-mayo, all on a whole wheat bun
KID SLIDER$6.00
A mini cheeseburger, plain and dry on a brioche slider
Cookies & Cream Shake$6.00
Made with Blue Bell Cookies & Cream ice cream, with whipped cream and a cherry on top
CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE$10.00
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
BRISKET SALAD$15.50
Mixed greens, smoked brisket, toasted pecans, bacon, heirloom tomatoes, shallots, white cheddar, wasabi peas, fried wontons, miso dressing.
BRISKET CHILI BOWL$8.00
Our homemade chili topped with cheddar and jalapeños - served with tostada chips
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH$5.00
A grilled cheese sammy on a toasted brioche bun
RODEO GOAT SIDE SALAD$5.50
Mixed greens, cheddar, bacon, diced tomato and onion, hard-boiled egg (choice of dressing)
1926 Market Center Blvd

Dallas TX

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
