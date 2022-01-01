Twinkle Tea - Pasadena
Come in and enjoy!
498 South Lake Avenue
Popular Items
Location
498 South Lake Avenue
Pasadena CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Celestino Ristorante & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Magnolia House
Built over 100 years ago, it’s been a family home, a post-Prohibition liquor store and a myriad of modern businesses. The only consistency is the timelessness of the house and the stories it contains, as it’s reinvented once again into a neighborhood gathering place. Magnolia House is a hideaway for those in the know – offering specialty coffee, unique craft cocktails and a small plate menu from around the world. Come in through our gate and take a seat at Magnolia House.
SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.