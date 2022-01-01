Go
Toast

French Pub

A Good Place for a Good Time

1250 French Road

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$14.99
Five large chicken fingers fried to a golden brown, tossed in choice of sauce. Served with french fries and bleu cheese
Greek Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce topped with feta cheese, greek olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions. Served with a warm pita.
Kids Fingers$7.00
Three chicken fingers, fries and apple sauce
Roast Beef on Weck$13.99
Slow roasted top round beef served on a Weck roll. Served with local grown Miller's horseradish.
Cheeseburger$13.99
Half pound burger or chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with your choice of cheese
French Dip$14.99
French hoagy roll stuffed with roast beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden brown. Served with French fries and a side of au jus
French Onion Soup$6.99
Crock of French onion soup topped with croutons and mozzarella cheese. Baked to a golden brown
Pretzel Stix$9.99
Four hot pretzel stix served with queso dipping sauce

Location

1250 French Road

Depew NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
