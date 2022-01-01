Go
Iceberg Drive Inn - Pleasant Grove

Since 1960, Iceberg Drive Inn has been a Utah tradition for the best burgers, fries, rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes

1757 West State Street

Popular Items

Ranch Tots$3.99
Kids Chicken Strips$5.49
Regular Shake$5.19
Our famous thick shake in our largest (24 oz) size.
Kids Jr Cheeseburger$5.49
Pastrami Combo$5.29
We melt sliced pastrami and swiss cheese together and then place it on top of a fresh cooked 1/4 lb beef patty. We then put our homemade burger sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Mozz Sticks$3.49
Jr Cheeseburger$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger! We butter and toast the bun on our grill and then add our homemade burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese
Mini Shake$4.79
The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.49
Tots$2.99

Location

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
