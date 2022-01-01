Go
Toast
  • /
  • Edmond
  • /
  • Woodward Pizza Icehouse

Woodward Pizza Icehouse

Authentic Detroit Style Pizza

119 W. 2nd Street Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garden Salad$7.00
Romaine, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, House Dressing
Caprese$11.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Sliced Tomato + Fresh Basil + Olive Oil + Balsamic Glaze + Cracked Black Pepper + Kosher Salt
Breadsticks$6.00
Served w/ White Dip
Detroit Wedge$9.00
Mini Iceburg Lettuce, Bacon, Red Onion, Sliced Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbs, Blue Cheese Dressing or Thousand Island Dressing
Sprite$3.00
Meatballs$9.00
3 Meatballs w/ Marinara
Spicy Cheese Curds$7.00
Served with our signature red sauce and ranch dressing
Cinnamon Sticks$6.00
w/ House Made Orange Icing
Caesar$7.00
Romaine, Crutons, Parmesan, Black Pepper, Casesar Dressing
Mexican Coke$3.00
See full menu

Location

119 W. 2nd Street Suite 100

Edmond OK

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oak City Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gogi Go!

No reviews yet

Fast Casual Local Korean BBQ, specializing in Korean Rice Bowls. Come create a bowl of your favorite Korean food!

Dolci Paradiso

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oak City Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston