Bosq

Bosq is a unique space that was created out of an extreme passion for flavor, entertaining, gathering friends and sharing a unique food experience. Chef C. Barclay Dodge has been in the restaurant world for over thirty years and has taken his experiences from all over the world and created this extremely unique menu just for your palate.

As an Aspen native, he is excited to share his passion with each and every one of you. So, sit back, relax, enjoy that cocktail or glass of wine, let the music take you away, and open up those taste buds.

