Lima Fresca
A Family owned and operated Taco & Tequila Bar with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine. We use 100% Fresh Lime Juice in all our Margaritas and Craft Cocktails.
6320 Route 53
Location
Woodridge IL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
