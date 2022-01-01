Go
Johnny's

Johnny’s is a Maryland seafood restaurant that centers around regional classics with a few modern twists.

4800 Roland Ave

Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Egg, Blue Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon$26.00
Local Asparagus, Oyster Mushrooms, Lemon Butter Sauce
Turkey Burger$17.00
Tomato, Pepper Jack, Grilled Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Avocado Mayo
Hot Cup of Coffee$4.00
4oz Cortado with Honey & Cayenne
Chocolate Strawberry Latte$7.00
Cucumber Salad$14.00
Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Kiko's Loco Fried Rice$12.00
Bacon, Garlic, Scallion, Scrambled Egg, Soy
Milk & Honey$6.00
Creamy House Cappuccino with Clover Honey
Ice Cold-Brewed Coffee$5.00
Latte, Iced$6.00
4800 Roland Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
