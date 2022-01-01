Go
Toast

De Nardo’s Pizzeria & Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

39 Maple Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Krinkle Cut French Fries$5.10
Denardos House Salad$13.50
Meatball Plate (3)$6.30
Baked Ziti & Meat Sauce$16.80
See full menu

Location

39 Maple Street

East Longmeadow MA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Shoppe

No reviews yet

Family Restaurant and Sports Lounge

Frigo Foods: East Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

the Step Sister Cafe

No reviews yet

We are the Cafe within Brew Practitioners

Typical Sicilian Takeout

No reviews yet

That's Amore!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston