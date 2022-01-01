De Nardo’s Pizzeria & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
39 Maple Street
Popular Items
Location
39 Maple Street
East Longmeadow MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Shoppe
Family Restaurant and Sports Lounge
Frigo Foods: East Longmeadow
Come in and enjoy!
the Step Sister Cafe
We are the Cafe within Brew Practitioners
Typical Sicilian Takeout
That's Amore!