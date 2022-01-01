Go
CHISHACK

CHICAGO FOOD MADE BY CHICAGOANS
CHI✶SHACK is a Fast Casual Restaurant concept created and designed with Chicago food, architecture and culture in mind. We offer a selection of food items that Chicago has become famous for, as well as a variety of signature items. Chicago style hot dogs, Italian beef, and Maxwell style Polish sausage, along with our signature burgers and chicken tenders are the best you will ever taste.
CHI✶SHACK uses only the highest quality ingredients which allows for a superior flavor. Our burgers use an all natural beef blend, freshly ground for the ultimate burger experience. Our Italian beef, hot dogs, and Maxwell street polish sausage are all made according to our own recipes. Lastly, our signature chicken tenders are hand trimmed and double dipped in our secret buttermilk batter. Served original or tossed in sauce, these tenders are truly amazing.
TASTE – QUALITY – SERVICE
Sit back, relax and enjoy. We didn’t invent the food, we made it BETTER.

301 75th St

Popular Items

Cheese Fries$3.95
Fries with Cheddar cheese sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders 2 pcs$5.75
8. Italian Beef & Sausage 7"$7.95
Chi*Shack's Italian beef and Italian Sausage with Au Ju served on a 7" French bread. Sweet peppers and Giardiniera available at extra cost. Order it Dry, Wet or Dipped in Au Jus
15. Turkey Bacon Sub*Blue Line$5.75
Roasted turkey, provolone cheese, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, Chi*Sauce and French bread.
Milkshake Oreo$4.25
Vanilla Shake and Oreo® cookie pieces with Whipped Cream and Cherry
17. Meatball Sub 7"$6.95
Italian meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on 7" garlic bread.
Italian Beef & Sausage Bowl$8.75
Italian Beef & Sausage in Au Jus topped with melty mozzarella cheese and sweet peppers.
5. Crispy Chicken Club with American Cheese$7.95
Smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo, toasted bun
Milkshake Strawberry$4.25
Strawberry Shake with Whipped Cream and Cherry
4a. Spicy Crispy Chicken$6.95
A crispy fried chicken breast with shredded lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted bun.
Location

WILLOWBROOK IL

Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
