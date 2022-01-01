Go
Sage Cakery is a bake shop and cafe located in Urbana, MD. We are honored to be a part of your celebration! We bake from scratch in small batches daily and care deeply about the quality of our product. We source a lot of organic ingredients and non-GMO ingredients as much as possible, and are always looking for ways to help support our community as well as our planet. While specializing in custom cakes, we also offer a variety of desserts daily as well as locally roasted artisan espresso.

3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2

Popular Items

Single Cupcake$3.50
Fruity Pebble Marshmallow Bar (Dairy Free)$3.50
6pk Macarons$16.50
Chocolate Chip 3pk$3.50
Dozen Cupcakes$38.00
Single Cake Pop$2.95
Chocolate Chip Sammie$3.65
4pk of Cupcakes$14.00
Chocolate Chip Dozen$12.99
6pk of Cupcakes$20.00

Frederick MD

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am
