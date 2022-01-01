Sage Cakery is a bake shop and cafe located in Urbana, MD. We are honored to be a part of your celebration! We bake from scratch in small batches daily and care deeply about the quality of our product. We source a lot of organic ingredients and non-GMO ingredients as much as possible, and are always looking for ways to help support our community as well as our planet. While specializing in custom cakes, we also offer a variety of desserts daily as well as locally roasted artisan espresso.



3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2