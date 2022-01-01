Sage Cakery
Sage Cakery is a bake shop and cafe located in Urbana, MD. We are honored to be a part of your celebration! We bake from scratch in small batches daily and care deeply about the quality of our product. We source a lot of organic ingredients and non-GMO ingredients as much as possible, and are always looking for ways to help support our community as well as our planet. While specializing in custom cakes, we also offer a variety of desserts daily as well as locally roasted artisan espresso.
3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2
Frederick MD
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am
