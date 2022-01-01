Go
Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe

Wood fired, Gorge inspired!

501 Portway Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ice Cream$4.00
House-made ice cream made with organic ingredients.
S'more$9.00
House-made honey marshmallow, chocolate ganache & a better pecan nut crust.
Country Girl Cherry
Local cherries, house-made chorizo sausage, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, marinara, pecorino & fresh herbs.
Large: 15" inch
Small: 11" inch
Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Green Wilder
House-made basil cashew pesto, Impossible sausage, pomodorracios, shaved red onion, daiya & fresh arugula.
Large: 15" inch
Small: 11" inch
Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Solstice
House-made Canadian bacon, pineapple-chutney, shredded mozzarella & jalapeño creme.
Large: 15" inch
Small: 11" inch
Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Budino$9.00
House-made Italian butterscotch pudding with caramel, fresh whipped cream, and candied sugar
Pizza Special
Sliced Prairie Creek Farm Julinska Potatoes, goat cheese & fresh rosemary over a smoked leek cream base.v
Large: 15" inch
Small: 11" inch
Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Carnivore
House marinara, Ezzo pepperoni, house-made chorizo sausage, bacon & mozzarella.
Large: 15" inch
Small: 11" inch
Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Cremini
Hood River Organic cremini mushrooms with goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, lemon zest, truffle oil, pecorino & herb mix.
Siragusa Pear
Local pears, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella, pecorino & fresh herbs.
Large: 15" inch
Small: 11" inch
Gluten Friendly: 11" inch
Location

501 Portway Ave

Hood River OR

Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
