Go
Toast

Makai Island Grill

Come in and enjoy!

1932 Rock Springs Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Medium$9.99
Sriracha Packet
Salad (2 Meat)$9.49
Spicy Poke .25 lb$4.75
Hawaiian Sun$2.19
Large$12.99
Small$6.49
Soy Sauce Packet (Aloha)
Fountain Drink (large)$2.49
Bowl$8.99

Location

1932 Rock Springs Drive

Las Vegas NV

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old School Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Old School! It starts with the dough…

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CRAB N SPICE - Lake Mead

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Charlie's Down Under

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston