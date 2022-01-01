Makai Island Grill
Come in and enjoy!
1932 Rock Springs Drive
Popular Items
Location
1932 Rock Springs Drive
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Old School Pizzeria
Welcome to the Old School! It starts with the dough…
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
CRAB N SPICE - Lake Mead
Come in and enjoy!
Charlie's Down Under
Come on in and enjoy!