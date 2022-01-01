Go
Mas Amor Cantina

883 Highland Avenue Southeast

Popular Items

Arroz Con Pollo$20.00
Grilled chicken, peppers, smoked onions, and spanish rice topped with cheese blend, queso, pickled onions, and cotija cheese. Served with refried beans.
Queso & Chips$6.00
Chihuahua cheese, Queso blanco, jalapenos, cilantro, onion, topped with pico de gallo, with tri-color chips
Pollo Con Queso (Chicken Quesadilla)$15.00
Grilled chicken, peppers, and cheese blend. Served with rice and beans.
Fried Fish Tacos$17.00
Beer battered mahi mahi, tropical mango salsa, cilantro. Served with charro beans.
Americana Tacos$15.00
Ground beef, cheese blend, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes in a crispy shell. Served with charro beans
Birria Tacos$18.00
Chuck, short rib and serloin, onion, cilantro, lime, white cheese blend with savory au jus on the side. Served with charro beans.
Asada Con Queso (Steak Quesadilla)$16.00
Grilled steak, peppers and cheese blend. Served with rice and beans.
Mas Trio$28.00
Chicken, steak, and pork belly. Served with smoked onions, peppers, sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese blend, warm house made tortillas, spanish rice, refried beans, and foamy tequila butter.
Fire Roasted Street Corn$7.00
Grilled corn, cotija cheese, cilantro, chipotle aioli, and foamy butter on the side.
Diablo Tacos$17.00
Dusted and fried shrimp, jalapeno bacon, chipotle aioli, cabbage slaw. Served with charro beans.

883 Highland Avenue Southeast

Hickory NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
