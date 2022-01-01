Burger Patch

Go
Nostalgic burgers, fries, shakes, mac and cheese, chicken sandwiches and seasonal specials with all-natural modern ingredients. 100% plant-based, vegan & dairy-free. Gluten-sensitive options available. Indoor and outdoor dining available. Order for fast pickup or delivery by clicking on the "Pickup" option and adjusting to "Delivery" (delivery fee applies).

4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160

Popular Items

Patch Dipping Sauces$0.79
Choose from Patch, Ranch or BBQ or our new crazy HOT Scorcher Sauce. Our famous sauces are perfect to dip, drizzle or dress any item. Made in-house with only the best all-natural ingredients.
Patch = kinda like thousand island but with a kick!
Ranch = creamy, light & sweet
BBQ = creamy, savory & sweet
*Patch, Ranch & BBQ contain soy
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Cookie Crumble Shake$8.19
Our signature all-natural dairy-free shakes, sweetened with organic agave and topped with a warm crumbled homemade salted chocolate chip cookie. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains gluten (cookies), soy, cashew & almond (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Chocolate Cherry Patch Shake$6.99
Our homemade seasonal shake layered with all-natural cherry compote made fresh in-house, sweetened with organic agave and topped with our homemade chocolate sauce!
Choose: vanilla, chocolate or 50/50
Contains: cashew, almond (shake, chocolate) and soy (shake).
100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free & gluten-free
Naked Coffee Patch Float$6.99
Limited edition featuring our creamy homemade Earthquake Shake in either vanilla, chocolate or 50-50, floated over decadent chilled Mexican Mocha coffee, sweetened with condensed coconut milk, brewed locally by Naked Coffee Roasters.
*Contains cashew, soy, almond (shake), coconut, oats and peanuts (coffee). Oats may be manufactured on equipment shared with gluten.
100% vegan, plant-based and dairy-free
Organic Blackberry Lemonade$4.49
Fresh organic blackberry compote sweetened with organic agave made in-house, mixed with handcrafted Maine Root all-natural lemonade made with fair-trade pure cane sugar.
100% Vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Blackberry Patch Shake$7.99
Our homemade seasonal shake layered with all-natural organic blackberry compote made fresh in-house, sweetened with organic agave and topped with our gluten-free crumble and animal cookie! $1 goes to Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary through May.
Choose: vanilla, chocolate or 50/50
Contains: cashew, almond and soy (shake).
100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free & gluten-free
Earth Quake Shake$6.49
Our signature all-natural frosty plant-based milkshake, made from a blend of cashew, almond and soy milks sweetened with organic agave. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains almond, cashew & soy (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Root Beer Patch Float$5.49
A classic Root Beer float featuring our homemade Vanilla Bean Shake paired with Maine Root 100% natural craft Root Beer made with fair-trade pure cane sugar.
*Contains cashew, soy and almonds.
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Birthday Cake Shake ft. Pushkin's$8.49
Our signature homemade creamy shake layered and topped with Pushkin's Bakery gluten-free chocolate cake crumble and frosting with all natural sugar sprinkles. Choose Vanilla, Chocolate or 50/50. For a limited time while supplies last.
Contains: soy, almond and cashew
100% vegan, plant-based, dairy-free and gluten free.
Craft Lemonade$3.49
Fair Trade, 100% Organic Cane Sugar, all-natural small batch craft lemonade by Maine Root.
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Location

4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160

Sacramento CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
