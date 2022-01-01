Go
Toast

Stroud's Express & Catering

Order carryout or delivery online! Enjoy a little piece of Pan-Fried history when you dine at Stroud's! The year was 1933. Prohibition had just been repealed, we were between two World Wars and Stroud’s Restaurant was built. Stroud’s started as a BBQ restaurant by Guy and Helen Stroud on the county line at 85th and Troost. The road house remained a BBQ restaurant until World War II. During the war, because beef was being rationed, Helen Stroud started serving its famous pan-fried chicken and unlimited sides. The original chicken dinner was only 35 cents! Through the years, Stroud’s Pan-Fried Chicken has received many national awards including the James Beard Award for Excellence and the Zagat Award for Best Restaurant. Stroud’s has been honored with appearances on the Travel Channel’s Man v. Food and No Reservations, Food Network’s The Best Thing I Ever Ate and KCPT’s Check Please.

5405 Johnson Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kid 2 Leg$8.95
Kid Chicken Bite Meal$8.95
Tater Skins$9.95
5 potato boats baked with a mix of pepper jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon and green onions and served with chipotle ranch and sour cream
Gizzards$9.95
Pan Fried Gizzards served with our homemade gravy.
Chicken Bites$10.95
Crispy, boneless chicken pieces fried with Stroud's special breading.
Kid Leg/wing$8.95
Wings$12.95
One pound of wings rubbed with our special seasoning and baked, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mixup$9.95
Mix of Livers and Gizzards, Pan Fried and served with our homemade gravy.
Combo Platter$14.95
Tator Skins, Wings and Chicken Bites! Served with our sour cream and choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Finger App$11.95
Four jumbo tenders, grilled or fried, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
See full menu

Location

5405 Johnson Drive

Mission KS

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WingStand by Jefferson's

No reviews yet

WingStand is a quick-service restaurant specializing in jumbo wings, hand-breaded chicken tenders and sandwiches, loaded mac 'n' cheese & 18+ Signature Sauces!

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

No reviews yet

Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

Thai Orchid

No reviews yet

Thai Orchid has been serving Mission since 1991

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0166

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston