Go
Toast

Flying Pie

Come in and enjoy!

398 South Eagle Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*12" Create Your Own--$13.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
*14" Create Your Own--$16.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
12 oz Barq's Root Beer$2.99
2 Liter Cherry Coke$3.99
14" 12. Zambini$26.99
A pizza can have a cult following...our Zambini is proof positive! This hot & spicy sourdough pizza sports enough Jalapeños for every slice, a savory cover of Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone cheeses, a blanket of sliced Roma Tomatoes, a light sprinkling of sliced Onions, local Italian Sausage & a dash of fresh chopped Garlic. With or without the sausage, this is an irresistible pie!
*10" Create Your Own--$9.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
12 oz Sprite$2.99
2 Liter Sprite$3.99
2 Liter Coke$3.99
14" 1. Contest Combo$26.99
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
See full menu

Location

398 South Eagle Road

Eagle ID

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coyne's Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

The Coyne’s experience provides the space to put down the phone and make real connections. Our commitment is to create the environment and meals to liven spirits and enrich the senses.
Our menu was curated to pay homage to our mentors, who taught us the art of cuisine. When you visit, you will experience this craft in action.
Coyne’s service and atmosphere are built upon a foundation of our family’s love of enjoying great food and interesting conversation. Coyne’s is more than a restaurant—it’s an emblem of a lifetime love of food, good company, and meaningful connections.

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

No reviews yet

Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

Porterhouse

No reviews yet

Family owned meat market, seafood, and deli counter all working together to give you the best quality dinner available! Come in to enjoy our hand made sandwiches and call us for any questions about your next catering event!

Rembrandts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston