After living in the States for over 30 years, Steven and Amp decided to open a restaurant. They envisioned an environment where they could share delicious, authentic food to families of all sizes and backgrounds. A place where the staff are not only coworkers, but family members as well. We only use the freshest ingredients while offering authentic Thai cuisine and sushi.

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122

Popular Items

Pud Thai$13.45
Fresh Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.
Chicken Noodle Soup$13.45
Rice noodles with Chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.
Sho Chiku Bai "Sho" Ginjo Nigori$16.00
J2L. Teriyaki$9.95
Sautéed in teriyaki sauce with broccoli, zucchini carrots, and topped with sesame seeds. Served with White rice and a spring roll.
Hamachi (Yellow Tail)$6.45
Yellow Tail (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Pud See-eew$13.45
Fresh wide rice noodles stir fried with eggs, broccoli, napa cabbage in a special soy sauce.
Sake Kunsel (Smoked Salmon)$6.45
Smoked Salmon (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
J3L. Habachi$9.95
Sautéed with hibachi sauce, mushrooms and onions. Served with White rice and a spring roll. (Shown with Steak)
Tamago$4.25
Egg Cake (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Maguro (Tuna)$6.45
Tuna (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
