Go
Toast

Cora's Creekside Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

206 W Freedom Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jumbo Original Wings
Mediterranean$16.50
Boneless Wings
Delmonico$26.00
Chicken Stir Fry$15.00
Stuffed Turkey Bacon Cheddar$11.50
See full menu

Location

206 W Freedom Ave

Burnham PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vince’s Pizza & Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Pick Up @ Drive Thru Window

JP Edwards Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mady's Cookie Creations

No reviews yet

Homemade from our kitchen to your door.

Mr. J-Squared

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston