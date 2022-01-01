Go
Sunset Jr

Texas Cheesesteaks and Texas Smashburgers

1801 W Beauregard Ave

Popular Items

Fries$2.50
Texas Smash Burger$7.00
Brioche Bun, (1) 1/3lb. Angus burger patty. Burgers are plain and dry with your choice of condiment(s) and veggies.
Soda$1.00
Double Texas Smash Cheeseburger$13.00
Brioche Bun, (2) 1/3lb. Angus burger patties, 2 slices of cheddar cheese. Burgers are plain and dry with your choice of condiment(s) and veggies.
Funnel Cake Straws$5.00
10 funnel cake straws, sprinkled with powered suga,r in each order. Add caramel or chocolate sauce.
Texas Cheesesteak$10.00
6oz sirloin with grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, 2 slices of provolone cheese, with mayo on a hoagie.
Texas Smash Cheeseburger$8.00
Brioche Bun, (1) 1/3lb. Angus burger patty, 1 slice of cheddar cheese. Burgers are plain and dry with your choice of condiment(s) and veggies.
Coco's Cheesesteak$15.50
Hoagie, 6oz sirloin with grilled onions and jalapenos, topped with curly fries, provolone, cheddar, bacon and creamy buffalo sauce.

Location

1801 W Beauregard Ave

San Angelo TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
