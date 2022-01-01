Sunset Jr
Texas Cheesesteaks and Texas Smashburgers
1801 W Beauregard Ave
Popular Items
Location
1801 W Beauregard Ave
San Angelo TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BUTTERCUP
All day café. First coffee, then wine, then coffee, then wine....
The Original Henry's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0367
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Plateau Brewing Co
Craft Beer and great Texas BBQ. What more do we even need to say? Come see us at 214 S. Chadbourne Fridays through Sundays.