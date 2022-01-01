Go
Toast

mattiesdiner

Come in and enjoy!

3100 the Plaza

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mattie Melt$12.00
Marble Rye, Swiss, American, Mayo, Grilled Onion
Vegan Jacks$13.00
3 Vegan Jacks (Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Pecan, or Banana) Vegan Breakfast Meat Choice
French Toast$11.00
Challah Bread French Toast, Powdered Sugar, and Breakfast Meat Choice
The Jersey Sandwich$9.00
2 Eggs, Taylor Ham, American Cheese, Salt ,Pepper, Ketchup, Homefries
Chicken Club$12.00
Wheat, Grilled or Fried Chicken, Honey Mustard, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato
Carolina Burger$13.00
Chilli, Slaw, Mustard, Red Onion
Flap Jacks$11.00
3 Buttermilk Flapjacks (Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Pecan, or Banana) with Breakfast Meat Choice
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.00
2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage , Cheddar, Crispy Tortilla, Home Fries
Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
2 Eggs Over Hard, Breakfast Meat, American Cheese, Homefries
Hot Dog$6.00
All Beef Hot Dog, Kraut or Chili Cheese and Onion
See full menu

Location

3100 the Plaza

Charlotte NC

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Artisan's Palate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Summit Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noda Bodega

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Letty's

No reviews yet

Whether it’s our yummy pimento cheese burger, our tasty Creole chicken or shrimp for dinner, our salmon cakes & egg scramble for brunch, or any of our scrumptious dishes — you’ll enjoy your meals in a friendly, comfortable setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston