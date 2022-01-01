Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches
Bay Area influenced sandwiches with a Kansas City twist. We are the first sandwich shop in town to introduce Dutch Crunch Bread to KC. #deliciousnessawaits
4706 Holly St
Location
4706 Holly St
Kansas City MO
Nearby restaurants
Jax Fish House - Kansas City
At Jax we server amazing seafood to 'Coast-less communities'. Our greatest desire is to share the best, freshest, most delicious seafood with deserving, landlocked diners. We build relationships with fishmongers all over the country and mindfully prepare their sustainable harvest. These relationships guarantee the seafood you enjoy is of unmatched quality, flavor and abundance.
O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
We are open for carryout! Enjoy classics like Fish & Chips, Whiskey Burgers, and Shepherd's Pie!
Kansas City has been good to O’Dowd’s, and we love Kansas City. We first opened our hand-carved double-doors on the Country Club Plaza over 20 years ago. We kept those beautiful doors, but have given the old pub new life. We are modern and chic. We are inviting and entertaining. We are chef-driven and food-focused. We are home to the Country Club Plaza’s only rooftop deck for open air dining and beautiful views of downtown Kansas City.
Third Street Social KC
A chef-driven menu showcasing our midwestern heritage.
Zocalo
Come in and enjoy!