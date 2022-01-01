Go
Norcina

Chef Kaitlynn Bauman has cooked her way through Cotogna, Presidio Social Club, and Greens, as well as traveled through Italy and Scandinavia. Bauman previously owned Norcina cafe and Parlor 1255, both smaller breakfast and lunch spots. But this latest iteration of Norcina is Bauman’s first full-service, sit-down restaurant, and she’s got just the right amount of big pig swagger.
Norcino means “pig butcher,” so Norcina is a female play on that. The menu focuses on fresh pasta and pizza.
Credit: https://sf.eater.com/2021/8/17/22619719/norcina-opening-menu-photos-marina-sf

3251 Pierce Street

Popular Items

Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
Laughing Monk Hazy IPA$7.00
ProscuittoPizza$21.00
roasted garlic, crema, buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto, kale
Za Matriciana$21.00
san marzano tomato sauce, pancetta, red onion, calabrian chile, pecorino romano
Porky Pepperoni$21.00
Bianco di Napoli tomato, mozzarella, Olivier’s fennel sausage, pepperoni
Perroni$6.00
Sauvignon Blanc btg$12.00
Duck Pizza$25.00
Broccolini Bianca$19.00
Broccolini, crema, fontina, roasted garlic, lemon, parmesan
Margherita$17.00
crushed san marzano tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, olio nuovo
Location

3251 Pierce Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
