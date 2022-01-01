Norcina
Chef Kaitlynn Bauman has cooked her way through Cotogna, Presidio Social Club, and Greens, as well as traveled through Italy and Scandinavia. Bauman previously owned Norcina cafe and Parlor 1255, both smaller breakfast and lunch spots. But this latest iteration of Norcina is Bauman’s first full-service, sit-down restaurant, and she’s got just the right amount of big pig swagger.
Norcino means “pig butcher,” so Norcina is a female play on that. The menu focuses on fresh pasta and pizza.
Credit: https://sf.eater.com/2021/8/17/22619719/norcina-opening-menu-photos-marina-sf
3251 Pierce Street
Popular Items
Location
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
