Quickie Pickie - 11th Street

Come in and enjoy beer, wine , coffee, food and shop in our retail section

1208 E 11th Street

Popular Items

Potato Taco$3.00
potato, eggs and cheddar
Avocado Taco$3.50
Beans, avocado, cilantro and queso fresco
Juniper Taco$4.00
bacon, eggs, jack cheese and poblano peppers
Bacon Taco$3.50
bacon, eggs and cheddar
Migas Taco$3.50
Fried tortilla strips, eggs, cheddar cheese, tomatos, onions and avocado
Rube$9.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, caraway dressing, and dill relish
Brisket Taco$4.00
brisket, egg, avocado and jack cheese
Classic$10.00
american cheese, pickles, onions, mustard, mayo, lettuce and fries
Chicken Fajita$4.25
grilled chicken, onion, red bell peppers, cheddar
Mr. Jose$8.00
tortilla chips, black beans, housemade queso, pico de gallo and housemade guac

Location

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
