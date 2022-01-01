Go
8000 Miles Chinese + Japanese

Modern eatery for Chinese & Japanese chow, sushi & cocktails in a minimal environment.

107 Main St

Popular Items

104 Potstickers 饺子$7.50
Pan seared pork dumplings, served with soy ginger dipping sauce
301 Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛$16.00
A heartier northern Chinese style. Soy and hoisin sauces are combined with scallions, red pepper and caramelized onions. Check under "Legacy Menu" for meat substitutions.
101 Crab Rangoons 蟹角$7.50
Crab meat, cream cheese, and scallions folded into wonton skins, crispy-fried, and served with sweet and sour dipping sauce.
102 Pork Egg Roll 猪肉卷$6.00
Cabbage, pork, and carrots in a crispy roll
401 Dried Chili Chicken 辣子鸡$16.00
Diced chicken wok-fried to a crisp with blackened chilies, roasted garlic, scallions, Sichuan peppercorn, and house made chili oil.
103 Spring Rolls 上海卷$4.50
Shredded vegetables crispy-fried and served with sweet and sour dipping sauce.
608 Lo Mein 捞面$12.00
Bean sprouts, scallions, onions and carrots are wok tossed in a rich soy and oyster sauce.
911 California Roll$6.50
Classic combination of crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and masago. Cooked.
201 Hot & Sour Soup$3.00
Sichuan classic style with tofu, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, carrots, and scallions.
606 House Fried Rice 炒饭$12.00
Classic preparation, carrots, peas, bean sprouts, eggs and scallions with a light touch of soy.

Location

Roselle IL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
