Mean Eyed Cat
Come in and enjoy!
1621 W 5th St
Location
1621 W 5th St
Austin TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Tatsu-Ya
Come in and enjoy!
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Please place your special orders for our Cakes and Fine Catering here!
Orders need to be placed at least 48 hours in advance. If you need a cake sooner, we also keep 4" and 6" versions of our signature cakes stocked in-store. Come grab one at the counter! We can usually add custom written messages to cakes in 10 minutes or less.
Pickup location is at Swedish Hill, 1120 W. 6th Street.
Swedish Hill Bakery
Please visit us on our patio to pick up your order. We are now open for dine in as well!
Better Half Bar
All day diner with a focus on coffee and cocktails.