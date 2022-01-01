Go
Toast

Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton

A Utah tradition since 1960! Serving the best burgers, fries, onion rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes in over 50 flavors.

5049 13400 South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich Combo$5.29
Choose a crispy, grilled or spicy chicken patty. We then put our homemade white sauce, lettuce and tomato on a fresh toasted bun. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Mini Shake$4.79
The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.
Spicy Fries$2.99
Large Fries$3.19
Corndog$1.99
Regular Shake$5.19
Our famous thick shake in our largest (24 oz) size.
Kids Shake$4.29
A kids size of our famous thick shake (12 oz)
Frings$3.29
Cant decide? Try our half order of fries and a half order of our hand breaded rings
Iceburger Combo$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Fries$2.19

Location

5049 13400 South

Riverton UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Salty Pineapple

No reviews yet

SERVIN' UP SOME ISLAND LOVE!

Mr Fries Man

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tonyburgers - Herriman

No reviews yet

Best Burgers, Fries, and Shakes in Utah! Locally created and locally owned!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston