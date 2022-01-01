Go
Toast

Pitch Sports Bar

Kaka‘ako’s newest sports bar located in the SALT Our Kaka‘ako shopping center. Join us for live sports viewing, food, drinks and lots of specials.

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rib-Eye Steak Katsu$21.00
Crispy Panko Fried Rib-Eye w/ Tonkatsu Sauce
Grilled Ginger Chicken$16.00
Grilled Chicken Fillets w/ Ginger Sauce & Cilantro
Bara Chirashi$20.00
Kalbi Rib-Eye Steak$25.00
Grilled Rib-Eye w/ Kalbi Sauce & Kimchee
French Fries$9.00
Plain $8 or Garlic $9
Truffle Gyoza$14.00
Crispy Pork Gyoza w/ Yuzu Truffle Vinaigrette
Miso Garlic Bacon Fried Rice$12.00
House Made Fried Rice w/ Lomi Tomato & Two Eggs Up
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
rilled Chicken Breast w/ Romain Hearts, Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan & Creamy Caesar Dressing
Crispy Ginger Pork Chops$16.00
Crispy Fried Boneless Pork, Ginger Sauce, Cilantro
Waffle Dog Bites w/ Bang Sauce$10.00
Lil Smokies Links in Waffle Batter

Location

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217

Honolulu HI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Bar Maze

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Row Kakaako

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aloha Beer

No reviews yet

Order for pick up using this Toast ordering link (no fee to use). If you prefer delivery, most of our to-go items can be ordered through Grubhub for a small additional fee. Grubhub cannot deliver beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston