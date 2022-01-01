Go
At Home Kitchen

Traditional Japanese Food that will make you feel AT HOME!

Popular Items

Potato Salad$4.57
Potato, egg, mayo, carrot, cucumber, onion
Teriyaki Chicken Bento$12.56
chicken thigh, teriyaki sauce, potato salad, seaweed salad, chicken rice or brown rice
(M) Chicken Rice$3.65
seasoned rice, chicken, carrot, fried tofu, burdock
Spicy Mayo$0.68
Karaage - 10pcs$11.87
chicken thigh, spicy mayo, lemon
Karaage - 5pcs$5.94
chicken thigh, spicy mayo, lemon
Karaage Bento$12.78
chicken thigh, spicy mayo, potato salad, seaweed salad, chicken rice or brown rice
Chicken Katsu Bento$12.78
chicken thigh, tartar sauce, tonkatsu sauce, potato salad, seaweed salad, chicken rice or brown rice
Gyoza - 10pcs$8.67
pork, chicken, cabbage, chive, garlic, ginger
Karaage - 25pcs$29.68
chicken thigh, spicy mayo, lemon

575 E. Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
