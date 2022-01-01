At Home Kitchen
Traditional Japanese Food that will make you feel AT HOME!
575 E. Pico Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
575 E. Pico Blvd.
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Kato Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Garcia at Tuck Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
Rossoblu
We are located at City Market South in downtown Los Angeles. Our menu features hand crafted pastas, wood fired meats and market fresh produce, along with a well curated wine list. Gift the experience!