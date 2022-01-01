Go
Lucky Fins

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

1441 N Eagle Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FFS Burger$15.00
half pound local, all-natural beef, spring mix, tomato, red onion, cheddar jack and smoked gouda, brioche bun, FFS
Smores Hazelnut Dream$8.00
(GF) Nutella, Cream, Sugar, Marshmallow, Pistachios,
Smokin Mac and Cheese$18.00
smoked andouille, shrimp, cavatappi, smoked gouda, onion and pepper, cheddar jack, smoky chipotle cream, parmesan, green onion
Polynesian Poke Bowl$19.00
raw, diced, Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon and ahi loin, pepitas, avocado, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, edamame, smoked salt, chimichurri, served over cilantro lime rice and mixed greens, with charred lime
Six-Spice Ahi$24.00
house-made six spice, seared ahi loin, fried rice puff, stir-fry vegetables, pickled heart of cucumber, Asian sesame and shanghai sauce
Prime Sandwich$17.00
thin sliced house-smoked prime rib, sautéed mushroom and onion, smoked gouda, garlic chili butter toasted hoagie, horseradish cream, mushroom au jus
Lucky Platter$22.00
three coconut shrimp, three beer-battered shrimp, and one-piece battered cod with crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, sweet-chile and tartar sauce
Seared Ahi and Jumbo Shrimp$26.00
pan-seared sesame crusted ahi loin and togarashi spiced shrimp, mixed field greens, flash-fried cauliflower, grape tomato, fresh basil chiffonade, chili oil, charred lemon
Fins Shrimp Supreme$19.00
seven jumbo shrimp sautéed with onion and garlic, white wine cream sauce, linguine, diced tomato, shaved parm
Baja Stack$18.00
tequila-lime shrimp, chimi-chicken, or pulled pork, with cotija ranchero sauce, poblano cream, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, cheddar jack, bacon bits, grilled jalapeño, cilantro lime rice
Location

1441 N Eagle Rd

Meridian ID

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
