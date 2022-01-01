TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL

No reviews yet

We opened a restaurant where people can come and enjoy authentic homemade Mexican food. We take pride in making our food with fresh and local ingredients everyday. We have catered to well know stars such as Queen Latifah, Dennis Quaid, Sam Trammell and their production team, but our true celebrities are our Locos. We’ve hosted private events such as wedding rehearsal, birthday parties and baby showers. We have won most original Dessert award and have been nominated for best Mexican Restaurant 3 years in a row.

