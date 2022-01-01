Go
Jake's Place Restaurant & Market

Built and Opened in 1929 as a Sinclair Gas Station. Jake's Place has seen many changes over the years -- but the one that has remained the same is it's Southern Roots and Charm. Voted the Area's Best Barbecue and Pork Ribs. Collard Greens -- none better than Jake's Place! Serving Craft Beers, Moonshine and Bourbon -- of course. Southern..Comfortable..Food..'Nuff Said!

511 Thompson St

Popular Items

St. Louis Ribs Half Rack$19.00
Half-rack, smoked daily, mopped with Jake's sauce and flame-kissed on the grill (limited availability), served with hushpuppies and choice of one southern side - Make a Full Rack - +$15.00
Piggy Pups$8.00
Five house-made hushpuppies stuffed with pulled pork and served with Cackalacky Sauce
Priddy Burger$9.00
Half-pound hand-pressed ground burger, served on a grilled brioche roll, with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar cheese
Southern Pimento Cheese$9.00
Creamy southern pimento cheese grilled on Texas Toast, topped with applewood sliced bacon and tomatoes
Pulled Chicken Pound$12.00
Redneck Eggrolls$8.00
Deep fried eggrolls stuffed with collards and pulled pork, served with Gentlelman's Whiskey Tomato Jam
Hushpuppies$5.00
House-made and served with Wendy's Honey Butter
Steakburger$10.00
Half-pound blend of choice brisket and chuck, hand-ground, hand-pressed and served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar cheese
Pulled Pork Pound$12.00
Jake's Que Platter$13.00
Generous portions of pulled pork or pulled chicken and/or sliced Angus brisket (sauced), served with hushpuppies and two southern sides

Location

511 Thompson St

Ashland VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
